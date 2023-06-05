The widow of murdered OAU student, Bolatito, has revealed what she was offered to drop the case seeking justice for her late husband

Bolatito said she was offered N71 million to withdraw the case against her husband’s murderer, but she rejected it

Speaking during an interview, she said the judgement of the court had rekindled her hope in the Nigerian judiciary

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Bolatito, the widow of the Master’s student of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, Timothy Adegoke, who was murdered at Hilton Hotel in Ile-Ife, Osun State, has revealed how much she was offered to withdraw the case.

The young widow said she was offered N71 million to withdraw the case against her husband’s murderer, but she rejected it.

Adegoke's Widow speaks about being bribed to withdraw her husband's case. Photo Credit: Sunkanmi Bello/ Oriyomi Hamzat. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

As reported by Premium Times, Bolatito disclosed this during an interview with The Nation newspaper on Saturday, June 3.

She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“I was once offered a bribe of N71 million to withdraw the case against Adedoyin, but I rejected it. They offered the same to my husband’s elder brother, which he rejected. They started threatening him, but God took all the glory.

“The person that was sent to us said the money was for us to forget the case. He promised to get us a shop so that I would be selling goods. I told the person that I was not interested in the money but justice for my late husband.”

Hope in the judiciary has been rekindled

Reacting to the judgement, Bolatito said the outcome of the case had rekindled her hope in the Nigerian judiciary.

Recall that Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of the hotel, and two members of his staff were sentenced to death last week by Osun state Chief Judge, Oyebola Ojo.

Bolatito added:

“Yes, my hope in the judiciary with this case has been rekindled. Some people are casting doubt that he (Adedoyin) might be replaced in prison, but I told them that God, who started His work, would finish it. I don’t have any problem with that. My confidence is in God. He stood by me, fought for me and vindicated me.

“I was inside a church praying when I was informed about the judgment. Although I wept, I give thanks to God. He showed himself strong in this matter. He backed me to get justice. I would have been happier if my husband had come back to life after the judgment.

Court sentences Oduduwa University founder, Adedoyin, to death by hanging over murder of OAU student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the owner of the Hilton Hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin, and six staff have been found guilty of the death of a master's student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, identified simply as Timothy Adegoke.

The court, in a ruling on Tuesday, May 30, found Adedoyin and three of his staff guilty of murder and conspiracy. Adedoyin has been sentenced to death by hanging.

Source: Legit.ng