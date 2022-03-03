The high court in Osogbo, Osun state, has taken a firm and stern position on the alleged inolvement of Prince Rahman Adedoyin in the death of Timothy Adegoke

During a sitting on Thursday, March 3, the court ordered that Adedoyin and six other suspects be remanded in a prison

There have been confirmed claims that the last place the OAU student was found before his death was Hilton Hotel where the prince is a chairman

Osogbo, Osun - Prince Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects were on Thursday, March 3, remanded in prison by an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo over the controvertialdeath of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU student.

The last place Adegoke was said to have lodged before his demise was Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun, owned chaired by Prince Adedoyin, Leadership reports.

The last place the student was found was Adedoyin's hotel in Osun (Photo: Edidem Alexander Asuquo Edet)

Source: Facebook

The court's verdict onAdedoyin and other suspects was read on Thursday during a sitting presided over by Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo

The convicted persons are to be remanded at the Ilesa correctional facility.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As reported by The Cable, the suspects are Adegoke, Adedeji Adesola, Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwale Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem, and Adebayo Kunle.

Source: Legit.ng