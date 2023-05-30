An Osun businessman and hotelier, Ramon Adedoyin has been sentenced to death over the 2021 mysterious murder of a student of the OAU, Ile Ife, Mr. Timothy Adegoke

Justice Adepele Ojo, Osun Chief Judge, who handled the case said Adedoyin, who is also the founder of Oodua University, Ile Ife, is to be hanged

Adedoyin who is the owner of Oduduwa University, also owns The Polytechnic, Ile-Ife and the Hilton Hotel, Ife, where Adegoke was reportedly killed

The owner of Hilton Hotel, Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff have been found guilty of the death of a Master's Student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, identified simply as Timothy Adegoke.

The court in a ruling on Tuesday, May 30, found Adedoyin and three of his staff guilty of murder and conspiracy.

Court sentences Rahmon Adedoyin to death by hanging over Adegoke's death.

The court's verdict on Tuesday, May 30

The judgement, presided over by the Chief Judge of Osun State, Justice Oyebola Ojo, held that circumstantial evidence confirmed Adedoyin with his staff killed Adegoke and tried to conceal the situation, The Nation reported.

As further reported by Vanguard, Justice Ojo in her ongoing judgement said the owner of the hotel and two of his workers, based on the circumstances of the case established by the prosecuting counsel, Femi Falana, SAN, are found culpable of conspiracy to commit murder, and unlawful killing of the deceased.

Timothy Adegoke: Court remands Adedoyin in prison over OAU student’s death

Meanwhile, Prince Rahman Adedoyin and six other suspects were on Thursday, March 3, remanded in prison by an Osun State High Court sitting in Osogbo over the controvertialdeath of Timothy Adegoke, an OAU student.

The last place Adegoke was said to have lodged before his demise was Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, Osun, owned chaired by Prince Adedoyin.

The court's verdict onAdedoyin and other suspects was read on Thursday during a sitting presided over by Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

