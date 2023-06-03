Pauline Tallen, former minister of women affairs, said she voluntarily visited the EFCC office in Abuja on Friday, June 2, where she was questioned about alleged misappropriation of N2 billion

In a statement, Tallen clarified that she was not arrested and visited the agency on her own accord to address the false allegations made against her

The minister emphasised the importance of using economic and political infrastructure for the nation's benefit, rather than as a means of bias or intimidation

FCT, Abuja - Pauline Tallen, former minister of women affairs, has opened up on her interrogation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over corruption allegations.

The ex-minister was at the zonal command of the anti-graft agency in Abuja, the nation’s capital, on Friday, June 2.

Pauline Tallen, former minister of women affairs, ehas explained why she visited the EFCC's office in Abuja. Photo credits: @thecableindex, @officialEFCC

Tallen was reportedly questioned for allegedly misappropriating N2 billion from the African First Lady Peace Mission Project (AFLPM).

Pauline Tallen says she was not arrested by EFCC

Reacting to the development via a statement issued on Saturday morning, June 3, Tallen said she was at the EFCC office on her “own accord” and wasn’t invited or arrested.

The former minister said she went to the office of the anti-graft agency to “address the very false allegations” recently made against her.

However, she did not provide details of the allegation.

The statement reads in part:

“Owing to the respect for my former principal — Former President Muhammadu Buhari and his good office, I did not previously address the open allegation, however, it has now become necessary to do so.

“Firstly, the decent & appropriate action, should this have been a genuine enquiry, would be to write to the Ministry for Women Affairs, to enquire about any funds sent to the Ministry.

“To immediately jump to the open without any proper formal correspondence is highly unprofessional, portrays a lack of respect for the Ministry of Women Affairs and is injurious to my person and character.

“Furthermore, I will like to state that there was no formal invitation from the anti-graft agency neither was I arrested.”

Tallen said “economic and political infrastructure” should be used to serve the nation and “not to be used as a tool for bias or intimidation”, The Cable also reported.

Fayemi breaks silence after EFCC questioned him over N4bn money laundering

In a related development, a former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has said he was not involved in any laundering of N4 billion, as alleged.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 2, by one of his media aides, Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi said although he visited the EFCC office, “no such allegation was raised during his conversation” with officials of the anti-graft agency.

According to the statement, Fayemi only responded to a petition from a group he said was trying to soil his name and image.

