President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, May 30, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele

Tuesday, May 30, was the first day at work for the president after his inauguration as the 16th leader of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja

It is believed that Tinubu and Emefiele will discuss the country's economy as well the current fuel crisis occasioned by the president's announcement of subsidy removal

FCT, Abuja - The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, is currently at the Presidential Villa in Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Tinubu, whose vehicle entered the villa at 2:30pm, on Tuesday, May 30, inspected a parade by the Guards of Honour, Daily Trust reported.

The Nation also reported that the president was later received by Vice-President Kashim Shettima; Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL); speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila; and permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar.

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday afternoon met with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele at the State House.

Source: Twitter

Wale Edun, former Lagos state Commissioner for Finance; and James Faleke, a House of Reps member, were also at the villa.

This is the third president that Emefiele would work under.

Appointed by former president Goodluck Jonathan, Emefiele also worked with immediate past president Muhammadu Buhari who reappointed him.

He (Emefiele) made some economic decisions which did not sit well with the populace.

Tinubu’s presidency

Tinubu constitutionally began his presidency on Monday, May 29, 2023.

He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Olukayode Ariwoola at 10:41 AM (WAT) at an inauguration ceremony held in Eagle Square in Abuja.

Tinubu's tenure will end in May 2027. Thereafter, he is free to seek another term.

Shettima backs Tinubu’s pronouncement on subsidy removal

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that following the announcement of fuel subsidy removal by President Tinubu in his inaugural speech on Monday, May 29, fuel queues have returned to filling stations in the Ilorin metropolis.

Most filling stations were closed while those selling were selling above-approved pump prices with long queues of customers.

Speaking on the development, Vice President Kashim Shettima affirmed the commitment of the Tinubu's administration on the removal of fuel subsidy.

Source: Legit.ng