FCT, Aso Villa - Emerging reports have confirmed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in a crucial meeting with Abdulrasheed Bawa, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) chairman.

As reported by Punch, the meeting is ongoing at the Aso Villa, barely 24 hours after the inter-agency war between the EFCC and the Department of State Services (DSS) that transpired in Ikoyi- Lagos.

The EFCC boss, Abdulrasheed Bawa was reported to have arrived at the presidential villa some minutes past 2 pm on Wednesday, May 31.

Legit.ng gathered that the 43-year-old Bawa arrived at the Aso Villa some few minutes past 2 pm and was escorted by the presidential security to President Tinubu's office.

It is still unknown why Bawa came for the meeting, but there are indications that it might be connected to the feud between his agency and the DSS.

Recall that Legit.ng reported that on Tuesday, May 30, operatives of the DSS stormed the Lagos office of the EFCC in Ikoyi with an armoured tank and laid siege around the building, denying officers of the EFCC entry into the building.

According to an account from sources at the incident scene, the DSS operatives arrived at the EFCC office at 7 am.

While reacting to the incident later on Tuesday, President Tinubu said:

“If there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably.”

Tinubu, CBN Governor Emefiele in Crucial Meeting as President Resumes Work at Aso Rock

Similarly, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, May 30, met with the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

On, Tuesday, May 30, was the first day at work for the president after his inauguration as the 16th leader of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja.

It is believed that Tinubu and Emefiele will discuss the country's economy as well as the current fuel crisis occasioned by the president's announcement of subsidy removal.

