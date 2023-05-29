A published comment about President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu attributed to Pastor Paul Enenche has been debunked.

Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, was quoted as giving credence to the President.

Enenche, a staunch supporter of the Labour Party bannerman, Peter Obi, described the report as a malicious

FCT, Abuja - The Concerned Christian Youths have dismissed a viral comment attributed to the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche.

As reported by Daily Trust, it was gathered that the comment was published on Opera News in what was said to be a malicious statement that had nothing to do with the popular cleric.

Pastor Enenche is known to be a staunch supporter of Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi. Photo Credit: Dr Paul Enenche and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The alleged statement quoting Enenche reads:

‘Tinubu Don’t Have To Be Afraid Because All The Campaigns Against Him Are Mere Distraction.’

“...they are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu will be operating from.”

Condemning the comment, the president of the Concerned Christian Youths, Enitan Caleb, said:

“Our attention has been drawn to the above caption being attributed to the revered Dr Paul Enenche on opera news.

“The caption can be best described as false, malicious and misleading. It is a figment of the imagination of some mischievous elements who are desperate to cause misinformation and confusion."

Caleb reiterated that the renowned cleric never mentioned such a topic while referring to his antecedents.

He described the news report as a devilish and callous attempt to distort the truth, cause confusion among the public, and dent the cleric's reputation.

He said:

“Yes, prayers were made in the church today against all forces of evil militating against our nation in this season, but no politician was addressed, either directly or indirectly."

Tinubu’s Inauguration: Dunamis Pastor Sends Strong Message to Witches, Wizards Coming to Abuja

In another development, Pastor Paul Enenche has warned witches and wizards to stay off the city of Abuja.

Enenche's warning was a response to the announcement by the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria promising to storm Abuja for the inauguration.

The association said their mission was to cleanse the capital city for the inauguration of Tinubu.

