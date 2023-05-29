FCT, Abuja - The senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche, has warned witches and wizards trooping into Abuja for the presidential inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr Enenche made this known on Friday, May 26, after the Destiny Recovery Convention.

Paul Enenche is the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center.

Source: Facebook

As reported by Vanguard, he said:

“There are some agents of the devil that said they are coming to cleanse this city.

“Anybody who is from the devil, sent from the pit of hell that enters this city to plant any agenda of hell, if they are not cut off then we have no right to preach.

“Every witches and bitches, lizards and wizards, Hey! We are serving you notice to let you know we are in charge here and we are not about to change our minds."

Enenche's warning was on the heels of the statement of the White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria on Monday, May 1.

The association said they would be coming for the inauguration of Bola Ahmed Tinubu to cleanse the city of Abuja.

A statement of the association's spokesman, Okhue Obo stated:

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions.

“We are currently making efforts to clean and detoxify the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from”.

