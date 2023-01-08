Religious leaders are not leaving any stone unturned as they are preparing their members and followers to take participate fully in the forthcoming general elections

The General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, is one of such leaders who has urged Nigerians to pray and partake in the polls

According to the revered man of God, the presidential election is not game as usual, it is a spiritual battle and the faith of the Christians in Nigeria is at stake

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the General Overseer of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said struggles between different political players for Nigeria’s soul have transcended the physical to the spiritual.

Enenche, who spoke passionately about the forthcoming 2023 presidential election during the church’s January 2023 combined service, at Glory Dome in Abuja.

Pastor Paul Enenche drops his two cents on the 2023 Presidential election, tells members what to do. Photo credit: Dr. Paul Enenche

Source: Facebook

Pastor Enenche sends message to his Church members

The man of God urged his members to ensure the collection of their Permanent Voters Cards, PVCs, in order to vote during the election, Vanguard newspaper reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

2023 polls, Enenche sends powerful message to Nigerians especially Christians

He, therefore, counselled his members to vote wisely during the 2023 presidential election, adding that all plans to subvert votes of Nigerians by those who do not mean well for the country, would fail.

His words:

“Call your family members and tell them, if they vote for killers, God will judge them.

“I say again, if they vote for terrorists and their sponsors, Jihadists, God will judge them.

“Because for some of them in the villages, they don’t know what is going on because they are not on social media.

“Nigeria is at a junction where the forces of destruction want to tear it apart but I tell you that this nation shall fulfill the agenda of God.

“Call your family members and tell them who to vote for, and how to vote. I am saying this because the matter of the election now is no longer physical, it has gone spiritual.

“It is the soul of the nation and the destiny of the church of Jesus in Nigeria.

“The destiny of Christians is at stake here so don’t you watch it and keep quiet. I want everybody to speak out and tell others what to do.”

2023 polls: Full list of top 10 safest states in Nigeria

As Nigeria enters into the penultimate month of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections, Nigerians are filled with anxiety and uncertainties over the state of insecurity.

Insecurity has often become a trend as there have been a series of attacks in some states in time past due to electoral violence.

Similarly, worrying issues like banditry, terrorism and inter-communal clashes have over the years been prevalent in Nigeria.

However, new statistics released by StatiSense on Sunday, January 8 have revealed some of the safest states in Nigeria.

Pastor Adeboye shares stunning details of what he did when EFCC probed him for buying private jet

The general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has recounted his encounter with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after he bought a private jet.

Speaking during the Holy Ghost Service of the church, Adeboye said the purchase of the private jet years ago brought about a lot of noise and criticism from people.

The cleric disclosed that EFCC officials came after him and he had to return to God for a solution.

Source: Legit.ng