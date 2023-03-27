The aftermath of the 2023 presidential election has metamorphosed into a fever pitch for political enthusiasts

Due to the mode of conduct, many Nigerians, international observers, and civil society organisations have all labelled the election disappointing

Aggrieved individuals have headed to court to seek redress; this development has since drawn reactions from Pastor Paul Enenche

FCT, Abuja - The Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche, has appealed to the judges presiding over the 2023 presidential election tribunal to be just administering their verdict.

Recall that candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, both went the way of the law court to seek redress over the conduct of the 2023 general election, which saw the emergence of Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential polls.

Pastor Enenche appealed to the judges presiding over the presidential election tribunal to be fair and just in their verdict. Photo: Dr Paul Enenche

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, during his sermon on Sunday, March 26, Pastor Enenche rolled out 15 instructions these judges must consider in administering their verdict.

As reported by the Vanguard newspaper, here are the 15 instructions he rolled out below.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Whatever you can defend at the end of your life before God, the Judge of all judges, the Lord of all lords, do it.

2. Whatever you will be proud of yourself for at the end of the day, do it.

3. Whatever your children and family can be proud of you for at the end of the day, do it.

4. Whatever you want your Nation and generation to remember you for, do it.

5. Whatever will leave you with zero regrets at the end of your life’s journey, do it.

6. Whatever you will do again in 50 years’ time if you were to live your life over, do it.

7. Whatever you will do if neither fear, finance nor favour is a consideration, do it.

8. Whatever will provoke for you the applause of both God and man, do it.

9. Whatever is in the spirit of justice, fairness and good character, do it.

10. Whatever will not hunt your conscience for years to come, do it.

11. Whatever does not constitute the misc*rriage of justice and the aborti*n of truth, do it.

12. Whatever will increase the confidence of the Nation and the world in the impartiality and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, do it.

13. Whatever will increase the respect, regard, dignity and value of the Nigerian judiciary in the eyes of the nation and the world at large, do it.

14. Whatever does not lead to the vindication of evil and the vilification of good, do it; whatever will not justify evil and crucify good, do it.

15. Whatever will constitute a positive and transformative reference and authority for generations to come, do it.

“Pastor Enenche Must Be Arrested”: DSS Receives Renewed Call From Civil Society Group

In another development, the CSER has again called on the DSS to arrest Pastor Paul Enenche of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre over his comment on the 2023 presidential election.

The group alleged that the cleric has been engaging in misinformation, falsehood and incitement that threaten the country's democracy.

CSER warned individuals to desist from acts that could cripple the country's democracy, noting that laws govern the electoral process.

Prominent Nigerian Pastor Endorses Labour Party Presidential Candidate Peter Obi

Prior to the general elections, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi secured the endorsement of Pastor Paul Enenche.

Enenche who is the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, said Obi is the way to go.

Nigerians will decide on the next president to rule the most populous African nation on Saturday, February 25.

Source: Legit.ng