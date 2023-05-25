Buhari Confers GCFR Honour on Tinubu, GCON on Shettima ahead of May 29 Inauguration: Live Updates
President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, May 25, confer the country’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), on President-elect, Bola Tinubu.
The president will also confer the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.
Follow Legit.ng's live updates of the historic event.
Tinubu conferred with GCFR
President-elect Tinubu's citation is being read ahead of the conferment of the honour.
Shettima conferred with GCON
Vice president-elect Shettima has been conferred with the GCON honour amid the reading of his citation.
George Akume speaks
George Akume, the minister of special duties and inter-governmental affairs, also addressed the gathering.
He congratulated Tinubu and Shettima on their victory in the 2023 presidential election.
SGF Boss Mustapha addresses the gathering
The historic event is being anchored by presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.
The event starts with the Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF) addressing the gathering.
President Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, President-elect Tinubu, and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, VP-elect Shettima and his wife, and others are present at the event.
According to the SGF, there are three important activities to be performed. These:
- The conferment of the GFCR and GCON honours
- Transition documents from the outgoing administration to President-elect Tinubu
- Yet to be announced
The SGF said he would keep the third activity to his chest to provide some suspense.