President Muhammadu Buhari will today, Thursday, May 25, confer the country’s highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR), on President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The president will also confer the second highest national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), on Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima.

