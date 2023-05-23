President Muhammadu Buhari will commission eight mega projects on Tuesday, May 23

The commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge will spearhead the commissioning of other projects

One of the high-catching projects also includes Nigeria's first-ever Wagon Assembly Plant in Ogun state

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu is billed to commission eight massive projects before his exit from the State House on Monday, May 29.

According to Bashir Ahmad, the President's special assistant on digital communications, the project is scheduled to be commissioned today (Tuesday), May 23.

The legacy projects of President Muhammadu Buhari will be commissioned on Tuesday, May 23. Photo Credit: Aso Rock Villa

Source: Facebook

President Buhari is expected to travel to several states to commission these projects before he exits office.

According to Ahmad, these projects include Second Niger Bridge, Loko - Oweto Bridge, Ikom Bridge, Kaduna - Kano road, Federal Secretariat, Zamfara, Federal Secretariat, Anambra, Federal Secretariat, Bayelsa and Wagon Assembly Plant, Kajola.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

1. Second Niger Bridge

This monumental infrastructure project, spanning the Niger River, serves as a vital link between the eastern and western regions of the country, connecting the bustling city of Onitsha in Anambra State to Asaba in Delta State.

The project which is 1.6 km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3 km highway, Owerri interchange and a toll station all at Obosi city, was inaugurated in March 2022. It opened for local traffic on December 15th, 2022.

2. Loko - Oweto Bridge

Spanning across the mighty River Benue in Nigeria, this engineering marvel has become a symbol of progress, connectivity, and economic growth for Nigeria.

Located in Nasarawa state, northcentral Nigeria, the 2.055 km Loko - Oweto Bridge links Benue and Nasarawa state.

3. Ikom Bridge

Stretching across the majestic Cross River in Nigeria, the Ikom Bridge stands as a symbol of unity, connection, and cultural heritage between Nigeria and Cameroon.

The construction of the bridge began on April 28, 2017, and was completed in March 2021 at the cost of N35.9 billion.

4. Kaduna - Kano road

The Kaduna - Kano road was reported to have cost about N797 billion and it is 375 kilometres long.

This new development is expected to open trade and economic opportunities between both megacities.

5. Federal Secretariat, Zamfara, Bayelsa and Anambra

The Federal Secretariat project in Zamfara, Bayelsa and Anambra state is said to be one of the projects abandoned since 2011 under the administration of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

However, the administration of President Buhari revisited and approved the funds for completion in 2020.

6. Wagon Assembly Plant, Kajola

The Kajola Wagon Assembly Plant in Ogun state has been projected to produce 500 wagons annually.

As one of the legacy projects of President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kajola Wagon Plant is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Buhari Joins Other African Leaders to Grace Launching of World’s Largest Single-Train Refinery

Similarly, President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday, May 22 joined other African leaders to commission the new Dangote Refinery

The $19 billion project was funded by Africa and the world’s richest black man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Reports revealed that influential African leaders would grace the commissioning of the mega refinery.

Source: Legit.ng