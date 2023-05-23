President Muhammadu Buhari has been honoured with a pathing gift by southeast governors and leaders

At the commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge, the southeast governors resolved to name the Bridge after him

This development was confirmed on Tuesday, May 23, by his aide on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi

The Second Niger Bridge has been named after the outgoing President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bashir Ahmed, the special assistant to the President on digital communication made the announcement via a tweeted sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 23.

The 1.6 km long and furnished with other ancillary infrastructure including a 10.3 km highway, and Owerri interchange. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari and @BashirAhmaad

His tweet reads:

Ladies and gentlemen, it is official, we now have MUHAMMADU BUHARI BRIDGE.

"The name is now being officiated. Thank God for our brand new Muhammadu Buhari Bridge. Thank you, President Muhammadu Buhari."

His tweet came shortly after confirming that President Buhari had officially commissioned the bridge for commuters to ply.

Similarly, another aide to the President on digital and new media, Tolu Ogunlesi, said:

“Following consultations, the Governors of the South-East have agreed that the Second Niger Bridge shall be named the MUHAMMADU BUHARI SECOND NIGER BRIDGE.”

President Buhari is expected to commission other mega projects like the Loko - Oweto Bridge linking Nasarawa and Benue, the Ikom Bridge linking Nigeria and Cameroon, Kaduna - Kano road, Federal Secretariat, Zamfara, Federal Secretariat, Anambra, Federal Secretariat, Bayelsa and Wagon Assembly Plant, Kajola in Ogun state.

This would be President Buhari's final inauguration of projects before he and his cabinets exit office and the State House in Abuja on Monday, May 29.

May 29: Buhari To Commission 3 Federal Secretariats, 3 Bridges, 2 Other Mega Projects Before Aso Rock Exit

Earlier today, it was announced that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission eight mega projects on Tuesday, May 23.

The commissioning of the Second Niger Bridge will spearhead the commissioning of other projects.

One of the high-catching projects also includes Nigeria's first-ever Wagon Assembly Plant in Ogun state.

Buhari, Kagame, Akufo-Addo, Others to Grace Launching of World’s Largest Single-Train Refinery

Meanwhile, the world’s largest single-train refinery in Ibeju-Lekki Lagos state was commissioned for operations on Monday, May 22.

The $19 billion project was funded by Africa and the world’s richest black man, Alhaji Aliko Dangote.

Reports revealed that influential African leaders graced the commissioning of the mega refinery including President Muhammadu Buhari.

