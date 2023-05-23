President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the senate to approve 16 billion naira as refund to Borno state through the issuance of promissory notes

FCT, Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, May 23, urged the Senate to approve N16 billion as refund to the Borno state government.

Buhari’s letter of request was read at plenary by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, The Nation reported.

Buhari told the Senate to approve N16 billion as refund to the Borno government through the issuance of promissory notes. Photo credit: Muhammadu Buhari

Details are still not exhaustive as of the time of publishing this report, but according to President Buhari, the refund is meant to pay for the construction of federal roads embarked upon by the Borno government.

Buhari flags off NNPC Wadi-B Well drilling in Borno

In a piece of related news, President Buhari is set to flag off the crude oil drilling campaign of the Wadi-B Well in Borno State, on Tuesday, May 23.

The Wadi B well is located in Jere local government area of Borno state, 50 kilometres away from Maiduguri.

According to the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), the Wells have a total depth of 14,000 feet.

The national oil firm also said geologists have seen many potential reservoirs and the company set to prove that the hydrocarbons there could be oil, gas or both.

What I’ll miss being president, Buhari reveals

With less than a week to his exit from the Aso Villa, President Buhari has said he would miss the good people he worked with during his tenure in office.

As reported by Punch, his spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed that the President stated this in London in his weekly article titled ‘The Good in Goodbye.’

Buhari announces last minute honours for Tinubu, Shettima

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Buhari declared that Bola Tinubu, the president-elect and Kashim Shettima, the vice-president-elect, will be conferred with the highest national honours.

According to Tolu Ogunlesi, the president's special assistant on digital and new media, Tinubu and Shettima will receive the conferment four days before the expiration of Buhari's tenure, on Thursday, May 25.

