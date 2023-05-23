President Muhammadu Buhari has backed Bola Ahmed Tinubu to do better than he did as Nigeria's number one administrator

The President reiterated this while speaking to the Nigerian Navy at the Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos

He assured the Nigerian Navy that the incoming administration would prioritise their needs accordingly

Lagos, Victoria Island - In the build-up to next week’s government transition, President Muhammadu Buhari said he is confident that the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would continue and improve on his legacies.

The outgoing President Buhari stated this at the Presidential Fleet Review of the Nigerian Navy on Monday, May 22, at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Victoria Island, Lagos, Channels TV reported.

President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over the government to Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja on Monday, May 29. Photo Credit: Muhammadu Buhari

While speaking at the event, Buhari urged the Nigerian Navy not to fret, noting that Tinubu will continue to offer them adequate support in acquiring assets, shipbuilding for export activities, local production, and clampdown against piracy and oil theft.

As reported by PMNews, President Buhari said:

‘‘I have no doubt that the incoming administration of President-elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will sustain the current tempo of my administration in giving the Navy necessary support to effectively carry out its assigned tasks.

‘‘My best wishes to our Navy for protecting our maritime domain and the economic prosperity of Nigeria. As I leave office on 29th May, I wish you all fair winds. ONWARD TOGETHER and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.’’

President Buhari lauded the invention and adoption of technology in securing the maritime domain, which has intensified Nigeria’s intelligence in deploying naval ships and its effectiveness.

The President commended the diligent prosecution of MT HEROIC IDUN, which was detected and apprehended for attempting to load crude oil without authorisation offshore Bonny in August 2022.

During the Fleet Review, Buhari also inaugurated several additions to the Navy’s fleet, including a new helicopter, NN410, manufactured in Italy, and the landing ship transport NNS KADA, constructed in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates.

