The call for the arrest of the Central Bank of Nigeria governor, Godwin Emefiele, has again been revisited by an APC governor

Governor Bello Matawale of Zamfara state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to grant an alleged study leave to the CBN boss

Matawalle noted that Emefiele must give an account of all that transpired in his office and answer questions Bola Tinubu's administration has for him

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to approve any study leave for the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Matawalle appealed to the president to deny the CBN governor such a request, noting he must give an account of how he managed the country's financial and monetary systems, and what he put Nigerians through because of the Naira redesign policy.

Buhari has been urged to halt Emefiele's study leave before May 29 handover ceremony. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Emefiele has questions to answer, Matawalle tells Buhari

The governor, who is a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), made this appeal in a post shared by Tinubu's spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, on Monday, May 15.

Matawalle added that Emefiele must answer questions the incoming administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has for him.

The post shared on Twitter and sighted by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 16, reads thus:

“CBN Governor Emefiele superintended over the management of the country's financial and monetary systems. He is the one who initiated and implemented the recent disastrous Naira swap policy, the Naira confiscation program, which put Nigerians through untold woes and trauma and set our economy backwards.

"Two of my brother-governors and I took the Federal Government to court over this ill-advised policy and fought resolutely until we got a respite for our people from Emefiele and company.

"This same Emefiele now wants to proceed on study leave when he has some 10 months left of his tenure apparently in a bid to evade rendering accounts. This is unacceptable. President Buhari should not countenance this. Emefiele must stay at his job to give full accounts of all that transpired under his watch to the incoming administration. He must answer all the questions the new regime may have for him particularly when he still has some months left of his tenure”—Gov. Bello Matawalle in an appeal to President Buhari .

