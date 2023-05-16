Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to a move by the United States (US) to impose visa ban on Nigerians who undermined the recently-concluded general elections in the country

The former Aviation Minister told the United States to allow the court to determine those that undermined Nigeria’s democracy

Fani-Kayode also stated that it is not within the US' right to determine if Nigeria's election was rigged or not

FCT, Abuja - A former Aviation Minister in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode, has accused the United States of “double standards, neo-colonialism and pseudo-imperialism”.

Writing on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday May 16, 2023, FFK, as Fani-Kayode as fondly called, asked the Nigerian government to reciprocate and consider imposing visa bans on persons who disrupted their country’s elections over the last 25 years.

Former Aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, on Tuesday, May 16, told the US to allow the court to determine those that undermined Nigeria's democracy.

Fani-Kayode said:

“It is my view that foreign policy, which ought to be based on the principle of equality of nations and conducted on the basis of reciprocity, requires the Nigerian Federal Government to consider the possibility of doing the same to nationals of those that have implemented and announced this measure and issue a visa ban to any foreign citizen or member of any corporate entity or institution that may have indulged in undermining democracy or rigging elections in either their own or any other country in the world over the last 25 years.”

Furthermore, in a veiled criticism of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, Fani-Kayode said it is ironical for the Biden administration to issue a visa ban on selected Nigerians for rigging because ‘he (Biden) has himself been accused of the most blatant and shameful election rigging in the history of their country by no less than his predecessor in office and millions of his fellow country men’.

What US' visa ban on erring Nigerians mean, Atiku's ally

For Daniel Bwala, an ally of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the US' visa ban for perpetrators of election malfeasance re-emphasise the fact that the 2023 elections were flawed.

Bwala was speaking on Arise Television on Tuesday, May 16.

According to the lawyer, majority of these select individuals are government functionaries like governors, ministers, heads of parastatals, and individuals acting on behalf of the government.

US' imposition of ban on some Nigerians

Legit.ng had reported how the United States on Monday, May 15, announced that it had taken steps to impose visa bans on persons who disrupted the recent general elections in Nigeria.

In a statement on the US State Department website, Secretary of State Antony Binken said:

“The United States is committed to supporting and advancing democracy in Nigeria and around the world.

"Today, I am announcing that we have taken steps to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.”

Source: Legit.ng