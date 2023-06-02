The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, took evidence in boxes to the Presidential Election Petition Court

Obi, in a video, tendered election evidence contained in boxes from Rivers, Benue, Ekiti, and Ebonyi states, among others

Counsel to Obi and the Labour Party, Emeka Okpoko, attempt to use documents not filed to conduct the proceedings was rejected on the ground of illegality

FCT, Abuja - The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, took evidence in boxes to the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, June 1.

In a 41 seconds video shared by The Nation via its Twitter handle @TheNationNews, boxes containing electoral documents were tendered before the court.

Rivers, Benue, Ekiti, and Ebonyi states, were some of the states written on the boxes.

According to Channels Television, a move by Obi and the Labour Party’s counsel, Emeka Okpoko, to use documents not filed to conduct the proceedings was rejected on the ground of illegality.

The broadcast station via its Twitter handle @channelstv, also shared a video of documents being tendered before the tribunal.

