The Edo state chapter of the APC has been thrown into another crisis as some stakeholders are mobilizing against the party's chairman in Owan East LGA in Edo North senatorial district

Under the aegis of critical stakeholders, the group are alleging that the DG of Tinubu/Shettima and Oshiomhole campaign in the senatorial district, Abdulganiyu Lawani, misappropriated the campaign fund

They also accused Lawani of infraction in the campaign fund in a petition purported endorsed by one Abdullahi Isah, who have denied having the knowledge of the petition

Benin, Edo - The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo state chapter has been hit with another wave of crisis over the February 25 presidential and national assembly election fund allocated to the state.

According to The Tribune, the latest crisis is coming from the Owan East Local Government Area in the Edo North senatorial district.

Why APC in Edo, Oshiomhole's senatorial district is in crisis

Some of the party members under the aegis of the critical stakeholders are mobilizing against Abdulganiyu Lawani, the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima, Adams Oshiomhole in the Edo north.

The agitators were accusing Lawani of financial misappropriation and infraction in the party.

This was disclosed in a petition they wrote to the state chairman David Imuse and endorsed by one Abdullahi Isah, who, however, denied having knowledge of the petition.

The APC stakeholders were raising 9 allegations against Lawani in the petition and urged the state chapter to investigate the embattled chairman and called for his removal if found guilty of the allegation. They added that Lawani should be compelled to refund the money as well.

The group is also seeking the consent of the state chapter of the party in order to file a legal application against the APC chairman so that he would pay for the alleged infraction.

Lawani is being accused of the improper management of millions of naira donated for mobilisation and logistics while the campaign for Bola Tinubu and Adams Oshiomhole, and others were ongoing during the 2023 election.

He was accused of not giving proper accounts of hundreds of bags of rice party leaders have donated into his care for the people.

