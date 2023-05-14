Ahead of the May 29 handover, at least seven governors-elect will have to prepare for the fury of workers in their respective states.

This is because their predecessors reportedly owe workers months of salaries and will pass the burden of payment to them as they take over on May 29.

Some outgoing governors, including Samuel Ortom, are leaving unpaid salaries for their successors. Photo credits: Ururu Aja, Plateau Governor’s Directorate Of Press, Benue State Govt, Darius Ishaku

Source: Facebook

A report by Punch highlighted the salary-owing outgoing governors and their successors who will take over the challenges of payment.

Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia state

In Abia state, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is reported to be owing over 30 months’ salaries arrears to workers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) recently declared an indefinite strike in the state over unpaid salaries.

Dr Alex Otti, who emerged as the Abia state's governor-elect of the Labour Party (LP), will have to find ways to pay the salaries when he resumes.

Samuel Ortom, Benue state

Governor Samuel Ortom, another PDP member, also owes workers salaries in Benue state.

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) was reported to have accused Ortom of giving health workers sleepless nights over unpaid salaries. He also was reported to be owing teachers at the local government level 11 months’ salaries, while other local government workers are owed 10 months’ salaries.

At the state level, workers are owed eight months and pensioners 38 months, according to the Benue State NLC.

He will soon pass the salary burden to Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who will succeed him as Benue governor.

Simon Lalong, APC

Plateau state, under Governor Simon Lalong of the APC, is currently on shutdown due to the indefinite strike declared by the NLC and the Trade Union Congress, according to The Punch.

The burden of paying the outstanding salaries will be passed to the incoming governor, Caleb Muftwang, of the PDP.

Darius Ishaku, PDP

Governor Darius Ishaku reportedly owes almost all categories of workers in Taraba state salaries.

Legit.ng gathers that the Taraba state NLC during the 2023 Labour Day celebration also urged the governor to settle the six months’ salaries of local government employees, and five months for primary school teachers before leaving office.

Governor Ishaku will be handing over to his party man, Kefas Agbu.

Bello Matawalle, Zamfara state

The outgoing governor of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle, currently owes workers two months’ salaries.

The APC governor who lost his re-election bid will hand over to Dauda Lawal of the PDP on May 29.

Ben Ayade, Cross River state

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state is allegedly owing environmental workers four months’ salaries.

His successor, Bassey Otu, will face angry environmental workers who recently protested the failure of the government to pay their salaries.

Nyesom Wike, Rivers state

The outgoing governor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike, has also been accused of owing teachers of staff schools of the state-owned tertiary institution for seven years.

A coalition of civil societies organisations in the state has reportedly urged him to offset the outstanding workers’ pay before leaving office.

If he does not, his successor and ally, Sim Fubara, will have to take over the burn of payment.

Worker's Day: Tinubu promises beyond "minimum wages" for civil servants

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, recently addressed the workers' outcry over the current national minimum wage pegged at N30,000.

The former governor of Lagos state promised the Nigerian workers a “living wage” that would give them a “decent life”.

Tinubu made the promise in commemoration of the workers on May Day on Monday, May 1.

Source: Legit.ng