The inauguration ceremony of the Kano state governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf, AKA Abba Gida-Gida, will hold as scheduled

This was confirmed by Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, a powerful chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Kano chapter

He stated that only a Coup d’état or death could stop the swearing-in of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) gubernatorial candidate

Alhaji Ahmadu Haruna Zago, an influential stalwart in the Kano state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC), has revealed the only reason why the inauguration of the governor-elect Abba Kabir Yusuf AKA Abba Gida-Gida can be stopped.

As reported by Daily Trust, he urged members of the party and its supporters to desist from spreading fake news that the governor-elect will not be inaugurated on Monday, May 29.

Abba Kabir Yusuf, aka Abba Gida-Gidda is expected to be sworn-in as the governor of Kano state on Monday, May 29.

Zago, in an interaction with journalists, said only death and a coup could stop Yusuf's inauguration as governor.

He stated that it was high time members of the APC and other party leaders swallowed the pill of defeat and moved on.

The APC stalwart said:

“It is unfortunate that our party decided to peddle information capable of misdirecting its loyal members while it is vividly clear that for now, only if the governor-elect dies or there has been a Coup d’état in the country, nothing will stop the swearing-in of the declared winner of the 2023 gubernatorial election, Abba Kabir Yusuf as the executive governor of Kano state.”

He made this reaction on the heels of the general information that there will be no inauguration ceremony in the state on Monday, 29 which has caused a lot of mixed responses among Kano citizens.

May 29: Shehu Sani reacts to agitations against inaugurations

In another related development, former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani also treaded into the conversation of various insinuations calling for a halt in inauguration and extension of tenures of adoption of an interim government.

Senator Sani, via a tweet, said:

"Those in court seeking for the extension of the tenure of this administration are anarchists."

Why Abba Gida-Gida Will Revisit Sanusi’s Dethronement, Kwankwaso Speaks

In another development, NNPP presidential flagbearer, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has said the incoming government in Kano will revisit the dethronement of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi.

According to Kwankwaso, the dethronement and Balkanisation of the emirate would be reviewed by the government of Abba Gida-Gida.

He further prayed for God’s intervention to allow the incoming governor to be able to handle things easily.

