APC's zoning formula for the positions of the Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker in the 10th assembly, has continued to top discussions

Whilst some members have openly rejected the APC's choice of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abbas, others have indicated that they may renegade from the party’s arrangement

However, the aggrieved senators have taken their discontentment to the doorstep of the APC national chairman Abdullahi Adamu

Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly in June, aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday, May 11, met with members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) at the national headquarters in Abuja.

In attendance are Senators Abdulaziz Yari, Orji Kalu, Mohammed Musa, and Sadiq Umar, Channels TV reported.

Senator Godswill Akpabio met with Niger State Governor H.E Abubakar Sani Bello that is now a senate-elect on May 8.

Source: Facebook

Those at the meeting

The APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu; national secretary, Iyiola Omisore; and national women leader, Beta Edu were also present at the meeting.

Agenda of the meeting

Addressing the NWC, Kalu, a Senate President aspirant, said giving every part of the country a pie makes the country beautiful. He argued that the party should not zone the leadership of the yet-to-be-inaugurated National Assembly based on the number of votes each zone contributed to the victory of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu.

Lawmakers make demands

According to him, a zone with low votes in the last election can turn out to give a large number of votes to the party in future elections.

Also, Yari, who presented the protest letter by the aggrieved Senators-elect to the APC chairman, urged the party to review the zoning formula reviewed days ago for the purpose of justice and equity.

10th assembly: Akpabio's Senate President bid suffers major setback

Following the decision of the leadership of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to zone the leadership of the upcoming 10th national assembly, there are agitations against the idea.

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) became the latest pro-democratic outfit to critique the concept of zoning for the principles offices of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC and its NWC resorted to zoning the positions, which resorted to the nomination of Senator Godswill Akpabio of Akwa Ibom state (south-south) for the coveted Senate President seat and Hon Abbas Tajudeen of Kaduna state (northwest) for the speakership seat at the House of Reps.

National Assembly: Tinubu, APC's nominees begin permutations to outsmart PDP, LP, others

The preferred candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly have begun to build bridges to actualise their aspirations ahead of next month when the assembly will be inaugurated.

Recall that the APC, on Monday, May 8, announced its zoning formula for the positions of the Senate presidency and Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The party further stated it would prefer the Senate President to be Godswill Akpabio while his deputy should be Jibrin Barau. It then nominated Tajudeen Abbas as the speaker and Benjamin Kalu as his deputy.

