Abuja, FCT - Protesters demanding the removal of CEO of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) have threatened to embark on a hunger strike if the Bola Tinubu-led government fails to act on corruption allegations against him.

Dozens of demonstrators have marched daily for the past nine days to the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), and the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), demanding the immediate dismissal of Engr. Farouk Ahmed, the head of the oil sector regulatory agency.

The protesters accuse Ahmed of corruption, abuse of power, and regulatory compromise. Their allegations include the diversion of over $5 million in public funds as well as nepotism.

NMDPRA: Protesters demand accountability

Speaking during the demonstration, Dan Okwa, national president of the Concerned Young Professionals Network, which is leading the protests, said:

“We are not going to sit idly by while our resources are being looted by those in positions of authority.

“The allegations against Engr. Farouk Ahmed are serious and require immediate attention. We demand a thorough investigation into his activities and expect him to be held accountable for any wrongdoing."

Hunger strike threat

The group warned that its members would begin a hunger strike if their demands are not met. Okwa said:

“We will not rest until Engr. Ahmed is removed from office and brought to justice."

He said the sustained protests reflect the growing frustration among Nigerians over perceived impunity among public officials.

“We will continue to protest and demand action until our demands are met. We will not be silenced or intimidated into accepting the status quo. We demand a better Nigeria, and we will fight for it,” he added.

NMDPRA in safe hands under Ahmed's leadership

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the NMDPRA boss, Engr. Farouk Ahmed received support and a vote of confidence for his "outstanding performance".

A group of 22 civil society organisations praised Ahmed’s exceptional leadership and reforms in the petroleum sector amid the call for a probe.

