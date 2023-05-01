More Nigerians have enrolled for the NIN in April bringing the total to about 98 million so far

Lagos continues to lead as the state with the highest number of enrollees, according to NIMC data

The data also shows Bayelsa with the least number of enrollees at 623,902 as at April 2023

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A total of 98.7 million Nigerians have registered for the National Identification Number (NIN) ) as of April 2023, according to data provided by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

This marks an increase of about 1.2 million in the enrollments recorded in the month of March 2023 which stood at 97.49 million.

NIN enrollees at NIMC office

Source: Original

The data shows a decline of about 41.63% in the number of enrollments for the first four months of 2023 which is 4.67 million compared to 8 million recorded in the first four months of 2022.

On a year-to-year basis, the total number of NIN enrolments of 98.7 million in April 2023 shows an increase of about 22.31% from 80.7 million registered in April 2022

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Interestingly, the NIMC ended 2022 (December 31) with 94.03 million enrolments.

States with highest and lowest number of enrollees

Lagos maintains the lead in the list of states with highest enrolments with 10.83 million. Kano, Kaduna, Ogun and Oyo follows with 8.67 million, 6.04 million, 4.25 million and 3.86 million respectively.

At the bottom is Bayelsa with 623,902, followed by Ebonyi, Ekiti, Cross River and Taraba with 789,056, 998,685, 1,13 million and 1.44 million respectively.

The data also showed that diaspora enrolment increased to 409,408 in April.

FG's enforcement of NIN-SIM registration

It would be recalled that in December 2020, the Federal Government through the Nigerian Communications Commission had directed all mobile subscribers to register for the NIN programmed and link their SIM cards.

After extending the deadline on several occasions, the Federal Government ordered telecom operators to bar outgoing calls from telephone lines not linked.

The result of that directive was the barring of over 72 million Nigerians from making outgoing calls.

Easy Ways To Know if Your NIN Card Is Finally Ready for Collection

Meanwhile Legit.ng earlier reported that despite the fact that millions of Nigerians have successfully registered for their National Identity Number (NIN), many are unaware if it is ready for collection.

To check if your National Identity Number (NIN) card is ready, visit the National Identity Management Commission [NIMC] website- www.nimc.gov.ng.

Scroll down the homepage and click on ‘e-ID Card Status Portal’ to check if your card is ready and now available at the activation centre.

After, fill in your first name, last name and your NIMC check tracking ID and hit the ‘check now’ icon button.

Source: Legit.ng