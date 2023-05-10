Not fewer than 57 Nigerians have been selected for the 2023 cohort of the Mandela Washington Fellowship program

FCT, Abuja - The United States (US) Mission in Nigeria has selected 57 young persons for the Mandela Washington Fellowship (MWF) for 2023.

The Fellows will travel to 28 cities across the United States from June 21 to August 4 to participate in Leadership Institutes hosted by American colleges and universities, Daily Trust reported.

The US Mission has congratulated 57 Nigerians who were selected for the 2023 cohort of the Mandela Washington Fellowship programme. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

The Fellowship includes academic coursework, leadership training, and networking, The Punch also reported.

In his remarks at the pre-fellowship orientation reception on Tuesday, May 9, Charge d’Affaires David Greene said:

“The U.S. Mission is committed to supporting Nigerian youth and providing them opportunities to reach their full potential, especially our Mandela Washington Fellows.

“We look forward to working with you in the future to deepen the relationship between the United States and Nigeria.”

Mandela Washington Fellowship: Elated fellows speak

Barrister Nurudeen Temitope, a Human Rights lawyer and former president of the Lagos State University (LASU) Students Union, expressed his delight with being among Africa’s brightest.

He said:

“For the 2023 application cycle, over 14,000 young Nigerians applied. Less than 200 were selected for the Semi-finals while 56 of us made it to the finals.

“I am happy to be amongst some of Africa's best and brightest.”

In a similar vein, Chika Vivian, expressed her ‘deep gratitude’ to the organisers of the programme.

She said:

“I am so honored to have been chosen for this amazing opportunity, and I am deeply grateful for your recognition of my work in the albinism community. This will allow me to further my efforts in making a difference.”

What is Mandela Washington Fellowship about?

Launched in 2014, the Mandela Washington Fellowship for Young African Leaders is the flagship exchange programme of the U.S. government-sponsored Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) created to further the US’ commitment to investing in the future of Africa.

Each year, US Missions across Sub-Saharan Africa select accomplished leaders who have established records of promoting innovation and positive impact in their countries.

After completing the Leadership Institutes and Summit, Fellows are eligible to participate in several MWF alumni opportunities, such as the Alumni Enrichment Institute, that build on the skills and connections developed during their summer exchange program.

Check out the full list of the 2023 fellows from Nigeria below:

First Name Last Name Track Leadership Institute

1 Abdulrahman Ahmed Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University

2 Abiola Nurudeen Durodola Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct

3 Abubakar Umar Leadership in Public Management University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

4 Adaeze Menekpugi Leadership in Business Drake University

5 Aisha Abdullahi Bubah Leadership in Business Drake University

6 Aisha Jaafar Leadership in Public Management Replacement candidate yet to be placed in an institute

7 Anthony Okoboshi Leadership in Public Management University of California – Davis

8 Blessing Ashi Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County

9 Chimdindu Neliaku-Chukwu Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University

10 Chukwuemeka Uzoho Leadership in Public Management Wayne State University

11 Comfort Effiom Leadership in Public Management Arizona State University

12 Damilola Oligbinde Leadership in Public Management Cornell University

13 Diepriye Diri Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University

14 Ebenezar Okafor Leadership in Public Management Wayne State University

15 Elijah Affi Leadership in Business Drake University

16 Gabriel Ogunsua Leadership in Business Lehigh University

17 Geraldine Ofulue Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University

18 Godspower Oyubu Leadership in Civic Engagement Kansas State University

19 Godwin Henry Leadership in Civic Engagement Florida Gulf Coast University

20 Hashidu Aminu Leadership in Business Rutgers University

21 Henrietta Anene Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University

22 Ibrahim Hassan Leadership in Civic Engagement Drexel University

23 Jasper Deebari Leadership in Public Management University of California – Davis

24 Jemimah David-Makeri Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University

25 Jessica Oba Leadership in Public Management Howard University

26 Julius Ilori Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware

27 Mahfuz Alabidun Leadership in Civic Engagement Drexel University

28 Mathias Pwol Leadership in Business Jackson State University

29 Michael Showunmi Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Georgia

30 Mohammed Lawal Leadership in Civic Engagement The Presidential Precinct

31 Muhammad Usman Leadership in Business Purdue University

32 Muhammad Yakubu Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin

33 Nkemakonam Agu Leadership in Business Drake University

34 Nnanna John Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame

35 Okeoghene Akusu Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University

36 Oluwafunke Adeoye Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Georgia

37 Oluwatoyin Olufon Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame

38 Onyedikachi Nwakanma Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Delaware

39 Onyeka Nwigwe Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University

40 Osato Omo-Osemwingie Leadership in Business Purdue University

41 Praise Akobo Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Georgia

42 Rabi Sufi Leadership in Public Management Wayne State University

43 Saad Ayodeji Erubu Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University

44 Saheed Ibrahim Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University

45 Sandra Orgu Leadership in Public Management Texas Tech University

46 Sunday Onuche Leadership in Civic Engagement University of Maryland, Baltimore County

47 Susanne Ogunleye Leadership in Business University of Nevada-Reno

48 Sylvia Chioma Chigozie Nwosu Leadership in Civic Engagement Michigan State University

49 Terese Akpem Leadership in Business Purdue University

50 Testimony Asiagwu Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame

51 Uju Onyekachi Leadership in Business University of Notre Dame

52 Uyi Effiom Leadership in Public Management University of California – Davis

53 Uyiosa Obasohan Leadership in Public Management University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

54 Victoria Ogwanighie Leadership in Business Clark Atlanta University

55 Vivian Ezeonwumelu Leadership in Public Management Syracuse University

56 Yusuf Nurudeen Leadership in Public Management Bridgewater State University

57 Zainab Ahmad Leadership in Business University of Texas at Austin

