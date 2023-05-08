The Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhhamad Nami, bagged two awards in one week

The FIRS boss received the ICAN Merit Award for 2022 and BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Award

The duo described Nami as a visionary leader with immense contributions to nation building

The Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has been named winner of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Merit Award 2023 in its Non-Members Category at the Institute’s 2023 Annual Dinner Awards.

Nami, who received the Award at the Monarch Event Centre in Lagos on Saturday, April 7, 2023, was described by the President of the Association, Mallam Tijani Musa Isa as an unassuming and humble achiever who has led the FIRS to excel in the international tax circle despite global economic challenges by achieving milestones in revenue collection.

Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Muhammad Nami Credit: FIRS

ICAN boss lauds FIRS for excellence service

Isa said the award is in recognition of Nami’s impact on society, stating that the governing board deemed it suitable to acknowledge his role in tax matters in Nigeria.

The ICAN President described Nami as a go-getter and an ingenious leader, saying that his reforms at FIRS attest to his talent and skill, visionary leadership and patriotism which led to the agency hauling an N10.1 trillion in revenue last year.

While receiving the award, the Executive Chairman FIRS appreciated the Council Members of the Institute, saying that he has been lucky to work with their members throughout his 32-year career.

Nami said:

“Since I left the university over 32 years ago, I have had the privilege and luck to be directly and indirectly associated with ICAN members: from the PKF to Manam Professional Services, and now I am working now with well over 3,000 members of this Institute as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

“I feel blessed by this honour and privilege. I am grateful to God and all of you who have found me worthy of this recognition. I pray God rewards all of you enormously,” he noted.

Premium Times reports that Nami dedicated the award to his alma mater from primary to tertiary levels; his former colleagues at the Presidential Committee on Audit of Stolen Recovered Stolen Assets; members of the Tax Advisory Committee of the FIRS; all taxpayers; the Board Members, Management and staff of the FIRS, and his family members.

BusinessDay reveals reasons for award

In a similar recognition earlier in the week, on Thursday, May 4, 2023, the FIRS boss was named the winner of the BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Award 2022 at the BusinessDay States Competitiveness And Good Governance Awards 2022.

The country’s influential business newspaper explained that it named him the winner of the award for his “visionary and leadership qualities [that] have brought tremendous change to the FIRS.”

It further noted, "Under your leadership, you transformed Nigeria's tax administration and compliance landscape. You deployed the revolutionary TaxPro Max: FIRS’ homegrown digital platform for tax administration. It allows taxpayers to register, file returns and pay their taxes quickly from anywhere other than their respective tax offices.

BusinessDay said:

“You have repositioned the operations and staff of the FIRS and introduced technological tools to institute more transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, which has translated into the increased capacity to deliver on the mandate with results.”

FIRS sets new record, collects over N10trn revenue in 2022, Buhari hails achievement

Legit.ng reported that he Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected more than N10 trillion in 2022, its highest revenue collection in a single year.

According to Punch, It is also the first time the FIRS will cross the 10-trillion naira mark in tax revenue collection.

The information was revealed in the "FIRS 2022 Performance Update," a report signed by the company's executive chairman, Muhammad Nami, and made public on Monday, January 23, 2023.

