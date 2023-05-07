Aggrieved Dele Farotimi continues to protest the outcome of the 2023 election, which produced Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the president-elect

Farotimi, who supported the Labour Party in the election, described the INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, as a “fraudster”.

The lawyer also lambasted Professor Yakubu for “not delivering a credible election” on February 25, 2023

Ikeja, Lagos - Dele Farotimi, an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, on Saturday, May 6, has described the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu as a “fraudster”.

Legit.ng reports that Farotimi, who said this while speaking in a Live programme with socio-political activist, Aisha Yesufu, berated Prof. Yakubu for not fulfilling his electoral promises.

Farotimi cast aspersions on the integrity of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu. Photo credit: Dele Farotimi

He said:

“We staked our reputation behind a faith that the electoral process would be worthy of support.

“A law was passed, we stood behind that law. That man that is completely bereft of integrity or honour that you call Yakubu or whatever he is, the INEC fraudster. And I say that standing here, hoping and praying that he sue me - please. He is a fraudster.

“That man assured all of us and the entire world that we would have an election predicated on electronic transmission of results, BVAS, IReV, billions were voted.”

Grouse of Labour Party and its supporters

The Labour Party claimed that Obi won the presidential election from the results submitted by its party agents from the polling units across Nigeria.

International observers from the European Union (EU) also accused INEC of a “lack of transparency” due to its failure to immediately transmit results electronically from polling units to its public result viewing portal.

Centre warns politicians against blackmailing INEC

Meanwhile, the Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CSJET) scored INEC high on the conduct of the 2023 general elections and commended Prof Yakubu for conducting free and fair polls.

CSJET maintained that the 2023 general elections did come with attendant challenges that were not out of place, therefore, writing off the whole process as lacking in credibility would be preposterous.

‘Yakubu planning to escape after May 29 handover’, Youth group alleges

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Youths for Credible Democrats of Nigeria (YCDN), an association of Nigerian youths, raised the alarm that Prof. Yakubu, is planning to flee from Nigeria after Monday, May 29 handover.

In a statement on Saturday, April 29, the national coordinator of the group, Okeke Chinemelu-Godwin, urged the international community not to approve visa for the INEC boss.

