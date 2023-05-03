At least 350 stranded Nigerians in war-torn Sudan will arrive at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja around 4:30 PM today, Wednesday, May 3

It was gathered that all 350 Nigerian evacuees boarded flights at the Aswan Airport in Egypt

Further reports confirmed that the 274-passenger Air Peace plane and the 80 passengers NAF C130 aircraft did the evacuation

Egypt, Aswan - An emerging report has confirmed that at least 350 Nigerians who made it to the Egyptian borders from war-torn Sudan have begun to board flights from Aswan Airport to Abuja.

Sources confirmed that the stranded Nigerians who made it to the Egyptian boarders arrived at the airport at about 9:30 am on Wednesday, May 3.

An establishment shot of Aswan Airport in Egypt where 350 Nigerians will be evacuated to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja. Photo: Khaled Desouki/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to Daily Trust, the source said:

“They will be airlifted by NAF C130 and AirPeace. 80 passengers in C130 and Airpeace 274 passengers.

“Checking in has commenced following normal airport protocols. Boarding is ongoing.”

It was further gathered all 350 evacuees are expected to touch down in Abuja around 4:30 pm.

In another development, it was confirmed that 20 other Nigerian nationals who made it to Egypt were returned to the border as they could not catch a flight coming to Nigeria.

Earlier, before they were returned to the border, Nigerian Ambassador to Egypt, Nura Abba Rimi, said:

“TeamCairo has successfully moved our students from the Sudanese side to the Egyptian side of the Arqeel border.

“Priority was given to female students in the orderly movement of the 449 students across the border.

“The students are now being prepared for their departure to Abuja through Aswan Airport.”

NIDCOM boss, Abike Dabiri reacts

Meanwhile, the CEO of Nigeria in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, confirmed that the first batch of evacuees would proceed to movement.

She said:

“Air peace has landed. So, in a couple of hours, we should be receiving the first batch.

As reported by Channels TV online, parents of the 350 evacuees and officials of the federal government will be at the airport to receive them.

