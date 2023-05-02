The federal government has given a fresh update regarding the safety and evacuation of Nigerians in Sudan

FG on Monday, May 1st, disclosed that the Egyptian authorities have opened its border to Nigerian students fleeing the crisis in Sudan to be evacuated home

Meanwhile, the students had been stranded on the Egyptian-Sudanese border, following the refusal of the government of Egypt to grant them access to the airport in its territory where they are to be airlifted

The federal government on Monday, May 1st gave a fresh update regarding Nigerians living in Sudan that are affected by the country's recent crisis.

FG disclosed that the Egyptian authorities have finally opened their country’s border for Nigerians fleeing the Sudan war to cross, after an intervention by President Muhammadu Buhari.

FG reacts as Egypt opens border for stranded Nigerians

This was made known by the chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Monday, May 1st, via her Twitter page.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted:

“With the intervention of President Buhari, Egypt has finally opened its border to Nigerians fleeing Sudan. With an Air Force plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin.”

Disquiet as Nigerians trapped at Sudan-Egypt border send SOS, buses stop halfway

A report has it that the buses conveying the second batch of stranded Nigerians in Sudan have stopped halfway.

They were evacuated on Sunday night, April 30. The 22 buses conveying the students are heading to Port Sudan, according to a statement by the National Association of Nigerian Students- Sudan (NANSS).

Legit.ng learned that all the buses stopped at Atbara, one of the states in Sudan, which is about 500 kilometres to Port Sudan, where the students are expected to be airlifted back to Nigeria.

FG explains spending $1.2m to evacuate Nigerians in Sudan

Meanwhile, the federal government reacted to the controversy following its claims of expending $1.2 million (₦552,664,441.20) to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Responding to the criticisms that trailed the report, the government explained that the high amount was due to the dire need of the war situation.

It issued a statement which read in part:

“The outcry over the negotiated sum of 1.2 million dollars for the buses hired for the exercise, is uncalled for."

