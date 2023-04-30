A report that the Nigerian government spent $1.2m for buses to evacuate at least 2,400 stranded Nigerians out of Sudan had sparked an uproar

Following the controversy, FG explained that the huge sum was negotiated in a condition of war where there are competing demands for the same services

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Rhoda Iliya, cautioned Nigerians against unverified information being circulated on social media

The federal government has reacted to the controversy following its claims of expending $1.2 million (₦552,664,441.20) to evacuate Nigerians stranded in Sudan.

Responding to the criticisms that trailed the report, the government explained that the high amount was due to the dire need of the war situation.

Nigerian students in Sudan queued up orderly to board their buses to Egypt en route to Nigeria. Photo credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

This was contained in a statement signed by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Rhoda Iliya; officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Janet Olisa; and Dr Sani Gwarzo of Humanitarian affairs ministry in Abuja on Saturday, April 29.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The statement read in part:

“The outcry over the negotiated sum of 1.2 million dollars for the buses hired for the exercise, is uncalled for.

“The amount in question was negotiated in a condition of war and where there are competing demands for same bus services by other countries also trying to evacuate their citizens.

Nigerian government thanks friendly countries

The general public has been advised to shun unverified information being circulated on social media. The federal government noted that some are either due to ignorance or sheer mischief.

The Nigerian government added that it was committed to the successful evacuation of all its citizens stranded in Sudan. It also thanked friendly countries who have assisted in bringing succour to Nigerians fleeing the war in Sudan.

CISLAC decries ‘fake’ evacuation commitments by Nigerian govt

Recall the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, had labelled the federal government’s commitment to evacuate students in war-torn Sudan as fake.

The executive director of CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said the situation at hand was painstaking and unfortunate for stranded Nigerian students.

Rafsanjani stated:

“Other smaller countries have succeeded in evacuating their subjects in Sudan, if a country like Uganda can evacuate their citizens, what is our government waiting for?"

He added that the body language of the Nigerian government oozes complacency and an act that they do not care about Nigerians.

Fleeing Nigerian students stranded in Sudan desert

Meanwhile, videos had trended online of some Nigerian students lamenting being abandoned by the federal government.

The stranded students said they had no idea where they were as the bus drivers suddenly stopped on the road, alleging that the federal government was not paying them.

Source: Legit.ng