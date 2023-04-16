Aviation workers have declared a strike that will see local and international airlines shut down for 24 hours

The unions are demanding better working conditions and higher wages, and have cited other concerns

The strike is expected to cause widespread disruption for air travelers and impact the wider economy

In a move that is expected to cause widespread disruption for air travelers, aviation unions have announced a two-day warning strike that will see local and international airlines shut down Tomorrow, Monday, April 17, 2023.

DailyTrust reports that the workers are demanding better wages for workers in the sector and protesting the planned demolition of aviation agencies' headquarters in Lagos to build an Aerotropolis.

The strike is also aimed at highlighting the non-implementation of minimum wage and other welfare demands in aviation agencies.

The unions involved are the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN), the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), and the Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

How the strike will work

While the strike is expected to be total, as of Saturday, there has been no official communication issued by the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) to inform airlines of possible flight disruptions.

The unions have, however, heavily mobilized members across the airports to ensure total compliance, and the state council chairpersons and their executive committees are in charge of activities at every airport, working under the guidance of national officers where available.

The unions have stated that no outward operations of any kind will be allowed, and planes will be denied all offloading services.

While the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has stated that there is no going back on the planned demolition, the unions maintain that there are no befitting offices in Abuja for the thousands of aviation agencies' staff currently in Lagos.

