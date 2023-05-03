Some Nigerians are at the headquarters of the CBN to demand the resignation and arrest of the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele

They demand that Emefiele take full responsibility for the hardship caused by the CBN naira redesign policy

The CBN introduced the redesigned naira notes on December 15, 2022, and later withdrew the old notes in February which resulted in cash scarcity

Reports indicate that a group of Nigerians has staged a protest at the Central Bank of Nigeria headquarters in Abuja, demanding the resignation and arrest of its governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The protesters, who carried placards, accused Emefiele of causing undue hardship on Nigerians, resulting in the death of many citizens.

Some of the inscriptions on their placards read; Emefiele Must Go”; “CBN Now Bureau De Change”; “Emefiele Bring Out The Names of Those You Gave Our Money To”; “Where Is The 500 Billion You Cried on Tape Is Missing?”; “What Happened To Anchor Borrowers Programme and many others?”

Speaking with Journalists, the protesters vowed to occupy the apex bank's premises until their demands were met.

The grievances of the protest against CBN governor

Punch reports that the group alleged that the CBN's monetary policy was tantamount to genocide and planned to call for Emefiele's arrest and prosecution by the International Criminal Court for committing crimes against humanity.

The convener of the protest, George Uboh, said:

“We are demanding that Godwin Emefiele in his capacity as the Governor of CBN should make available the new naira notes. He must also come out here to address the people because the Supreme Court in its ruling pronounced that the new naira notes policy has caused the Nigerian masses undue hardship.”

He added that the action of the CBN on the monetary policy was tantamount to genocide, stressing that it was not only guns that could be used to commit genocide.

He said their protest was informed by the Supreme Court judgment directing the CBN to release the new naira notes just as he described the policy as “insensitive” under the watch of Emefiele.

