The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority, Mohammed Bello-Koko, has been awarded Maritime Icon of the Year

The NPA boss received the award as a result of his reforms in the maritime industry since the assumption of office two years ago

Bello-Koko has proposed to decongest Nigerian ports and introduce other reforms

The Managing Director of Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello-Koko, has been awarded the 2022 Maritime Icon of the Year award by a Nigerian newspaper.

The award was in recognition of Bell-Koko's contribution to the varying changes he brought to the NPA since his appointment.

MD/CEO Nigerian Ports Authority Mohammed Bello Koko represented by Executive Director Finance & Administration NPA, Adenrele Adesina, receiving Champion Newspapers' "Maritime Icon of the Year Award

Source: UGC

NPA boss honoured for exemplary leadership

Champion Newspaper, organizers of the award, said Bello-Koko's contribution to the maritime industry cannot be over-emphasized.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

They said he was recognized for the deployment of port infrastructure renewal, milestones towards revenue generation, and the installation of Port Community Sytems (PCS), laying the groundwork for the National Single Window necessary to tackle the duplication challenges of functions and delays in the port.

In a recent report by Premium Times, the NPA boss said he is working to ease the gridlock in the corridors of Nigeria's ports.

He became NPA's acting MD in May 2021 after the ouster of Hadiza Usman.

President Buhari approved the suspension of Usman after the then Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi, accused her of insubordination and inability to take or carry out orders from higher authorities.

Bello-Koko promises port reforms

Reports say Usman's tenure would be probed, and she was later indicted.

According to Bello-Koko, he would work to ensure that NPA becomes a responsive institution to the expectation of the government, maritime industry, and the Nigerian public.

"A special appreciation to the Honorable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi, whose recommendation played a significant role in my confirmation," he said.

Tin Can Island Port breaks records, receives largest-ever container ship

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Ports Authority recorded another milestone with the berthing on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the TinCan Island Port Complex of the largest-ever container vessel to call at the Lagos Pilotage District.

The Vessel MSc Maureen had a Length Overall (LOA) of 300M and a breadth of 40m carrying a Gross Tonnage of 75,590 and a Dead weight of 85,810Tonnes, berthed at the Port, leading to the record-breaking feat, according to the Nigerian Tribune

Speaking at the Quay Side where he received the Vessel, the Port Manager TinCan Island Port Complex, Jibril Buba, noted that this development is a testament to the readiness to receive vessels despite the pressing need for rehabilitation which the Management of the Authority is working on under the guidance of the Federal Ministry of Transportation.

Source: Legit.ng