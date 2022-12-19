President Muhammadu Buhari's administration's scorecard in the Niger Delta region has been described as a successful one

A public affairs analyst, Nzerem Omehia, said the president had repositioned the ministry and the NDDC

He further stated President Buhari has a particular interest in the development of the Niger Delta through his recent policies

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Port Harcourt - Nzerem Omehia, a public affairs analyst, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari's administration's scorecard in the Niger Delta region has been successful.

Omehia said the recent comments of the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, in Abuja at the 20th edition of Buhari Scorecard Series (2015-2023), indicates that the president has a particular interest in the development of the oil-rich region.

Omehia said President Buhari's insistence on transparency and accountability in the NDDC and MNDA is commendable. Photo credit: @NigeriaGov

Source: Twitter

In an article seen by Legit.ng on Monday, December 19, Omehia further stated that the president had repositioned the ministry and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to discharge their core mandates effectively.

Quoting the minister, he said the forensic audit ordered by Buhari into the activities of the NDDC and the subsequent publication in the media of both completed and cancelled projects under the commission were parts of the repositioning process for transparency and accountability.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The minister had said:

"Government had directed, based on the recommendation of the forensic auditors, that contracts for 4,000 projects should be terminated for non-performance. Of this number, details of 1,250 have been published in the media.''

He said the ministry also deepened transparency and accountability by publishing annual reports and a statistical digest on its operations.

The minister also promised to strengthen further good governance by publishing a compendium of completed projects by both the ministry and the NDDC in the first quarter of next year.

He named the construction of 1,874km of roads, the completion of 44 electrification projects, and the provision of 162 potable water facilities as part of the achievement of Buhari's administration in the Niger Delta region during the last seven years.

Omehia added President Buhari should also be commended for showing a particular interest in the development of the Niger Delta region by appointing a seasoned technocrat in the person of Umana to interpret his vision for the area through the ministry.

He said the recent nomination of members of the NDDC board to the National Assembly for approval and release of NDDC money recovered from oil companies for use in the development of core infrastructure projects in the region is also commendable.

Buhari sacks NDDC sole administrator, approves constitution of new management team

Recall that President Buhari recently approved the disengagement of Effiong Akwa as the NDDC boss.

A statement released by the Ministry of Niger Delta affairs stated that the disengagement took effect from Thursday, October 20.

The president also approved the constitution of a new management team and governing board of the NDDC.

Osinbajo speaks on how to manage Nigeria's foreign exchange rate

Meanwhile, as the Buhari administration takes stock of its achievements over the years, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has listed interventions made by the government in various sectors.

The vice president made the comment at the opening of the 3rd ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja.

He also spoke on the need to ensure synergy between fiscal and monetary policy to better manage the economy and exchange rate concerns.

Source: Legit.ng