The federal government of Nigeria has announced the immediate evacuation of stranded Nigeria in war-hit Sudan

This development was made known by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA)

It was gathered that the popular airline, Air Peace, has been contracted to help evacuate Nigerians from the North African country

FCT, Abuja - The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), confirmed that evacuation of stranded Nigerians in Sudan will commence in earnest on Tuesday, April 25.

As reported by the Nigerian Tribune, at least 5,500 Nigerians will be evacuated from Sudan on the first day.

Air Peace CEO, Allen Onyema confirmed that the evacuation of stranded Nigerians in war-hit Sudan will start on Tuesday, April 25.

Confirming this development, the director of special duties, Mr Onimode Bamidele, disclosed during an interview on Channel’s TV Sunrise Daily said NEMA’s Director General, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, has travelled to Cairo to coordinate the evacuation exercise.

He said:

“The truth is nobody has been evacuated yet. I just spoke to the ambassador, Olaniyan, in Khartoum a few minutes ago.

“It is true that there are plans to get buses to start moving tomorrow morning (today). And as I speak to you, the Director General, National Emergency Management Agency, Mustapha Habib, is already in Cairo because that is the window we are looking at.”

As reported by Vanguard, Air Peace Airline and its management has agreed with the federal government to help evacuate stranded Nigerian citizens in Sudan.

Confirming this development, the chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, said:

“I just spoke to the Ambassador in Khartoum, Olaniyan a few minutes ago and the truth is, it is true that there are plans to get buses to start movement tomorrow (Tuesday) morning..."

“We have a town called Luxor and another one. So, the movement is to be perfected between the Embassy in Khartoum and the DG NEMA who is already in Cairo.

“So, as confirmed by the Nigerian Ambassador in Khartoum, tomorrow, it is guaranteed that movement by road will start.”

