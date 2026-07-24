Nigeria has begun training the first batch of technicians under its plan to deploy seven million smart electricity meters

The programme has attracted about 220,000 applications, with only a fraction selected for the first phase

Successful participants have begun practical training before earning certification as qualified smart meter installers

Nigeria has begun training the first batch of technicians who will install smart electricity meters under the federal government's plan to deploy seven million meters across the country.

The update was shared on Thursday, July 23, by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, through his X account, alongside a press statement from the Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI).

First batch of Power Force trainees begins smart meter installation training at NAPTIN. Photo: aonanuga, federalpower

Source: Twitter

220,000 Nigerians applied

The statement said the training is part of the Power Force programme under the Presidential Metering Initiative, which President Bola Tinubu launched in 2023.

The first batch of successful applicants started a three-week practical and classroom training at the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN) in Abuja.

According to the statement, nearly 220,000 young Nigerians applied for the programme, while 5,000 people will be trained as meter installers across the country.

Why the programme matters

The government said the trainees will help speed up the installation of smart meters to reduce Nigeria's metering gap and ensure electricity consumers pay only for the power they use.

Power Minister Joseph Tegbe said, "The 5,000 young Nigerians being trained under this initiative will become the backbone of Nigeria's smart metering workforce."

He also commended the Association of Meter Manufacturers of Nigeria (AMMON) for withdrawing its court case against the metering programme, saying the move "removed a significant obstacle to the accelerated deployment of electricity meters across the country."

After the training, participants will receive certification from the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) as qualified meter installers. The programme will later expand to training centres across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones.

FG launches mobile learning for teachers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the federal government launched a mobile learning programme to improve teachers' professional development across five African countries in partnership with UNESCO.

The initiative introduced mobile-based digital training with emphasis on supporting female teachers and school leaders through flexible, low-data and offline learning access.

Source: Legit.ng