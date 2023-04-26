Nigerians stranded in Sudan have been discouraged from embarking on any journey to bordering nations

The advice was handed to these Nigerians by the Federal Government of Nigeria on Tuesday, April 25

According to the FG, an attempt to head to Sudan's neighbouring countries can be described as dangerous

Nigerians trapped in the crisis rocking Sudan, the North African country have been warned against embarking on any form of dangerous journey.

The Federal Government in a recent update said it is important for the Nigerians and students stranded in the country to avoid attempting to journey to any of the borders to avoid unforeseen dangers.

The FG has warned Nigerians in Sudan against embarking on a journey to borders around the North African country.

Daily Trust reports that the FG in a statement co-signed by the director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo, said all planned trips to the borders should be aborted.

The FG also noted that efforts are being made by relevant agencies to ensure a swift evacuation process.

Every Nigeria stranded in the North African country was also urged to ensure that they constantly keep communications with government officials on the ground open.

It was gathered that some of the Nigerians especially students stranded in Sudan were making efforts to approach the borders of Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, or Chad on their own.

The statement read in part:

“The Ministers, therefore, urge parents to advise their wards that while concerted efforts are being made to evacuate them, the students should endeavour to remain calm and maintain constant communication with officials of the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan for instructions and updates.

“They can reach the Embassy Officials on the following telephone numbers, +2348035866773, +249961956284, +2348063636862, +249961956274, +2349066663493.

“Furthermore, they are also advised to guard against undertaking the treacherous journey to the borders on their own, in view of the dangers involved."

Sudan crisis: Evacuation update for stranded Nigerians emerges

The Federal Government of Nigeria announced the immediate evacuation of stranded Nigeria in war-hit Sudan.

The development was made known by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

It was gathered that a popular airline, Air Peace, has been contracted to help evacuate Nigerians from the North African country.

Sudan War: Nigerian students wait as fresh evacuation update emerges

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian students and citizens in war-wrecked Sudan are in a state of dilemma as the evacuation of diplomats begins.

Sudan’s de facto president, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, reached an agreement on this development.

Nigeria’s government, on the other hand, is yet to react to this development, while Saudi Arabia and Jordan have already completed the evacuation of their citizens.

Source: Legit.ng