A pro-Nigeria anti-sabotage organisation under the auspices of The Natives has called on the federal government to put in more efforts and ensure that no life of any Nigerian citizen is lost in the ongoing crisis in Sudan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Hundreds of people have reportedly died since the conflict between the forces of the two opposing generals in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, began recently.

The Natives tells FG to secure lives of Nigerians in Sudan. Photo credit: The Natives

Source: UGC

But making an appeal to the federal government of Nigeria, through a statement he signed on Tuesday in Abuja, the Supreme Leader of the Natives, Hon. Smart Edwards, called on all politicians across board and all Nigerians in high places to use their diplomatic contacts to ensure safety of all Nigerians residing in Sudan, particularly in Khartoum.

According to Edwards, while the initial efforts put in place by the Nigerian government to ensure evacuation of Nigerians are noted, The Natives demand that more needs to be done by the government and all well-to-do Nigerians to ensure immidiate evacuation of our brothers and sisters who are helpless students and youths in the war torn country.

He said: "Save our helpless students and yourhs Please, and ensure AVE OUR no life is lost. We recognise efforts put in place so far but we demand that more are done and done urgently. We, the Natives, believe that Nigerian government has capacity to evacuate our brothers and sisters trapped in Sudan, and we are urging all the stakeholders to ensure that no life of a Nigerian is lost in the ongoing crisis," Edwards said.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Edward expressed confidence that the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will promote peaceful coexistence, fairness and ensure justice to every segment of the country.

While calling on Nigerians to learn a lesson of peace in the ongoing Sudan experience, The Natives Supreme Leader said: "No sacrifice is too much to ensure a peaceful coexistence in the country.

He added: "We, the Natives, have vehemently been in the forefront of campaign against disunity, segregation, discrimination, fake news and sabotage that could lead to anarchy, animosity, tribal and religious sentiments among Nigerians."

The statement also called on all African leaders, African Union, ECOWAS and other world leaders to intervene dispassionately and give no room to negligence in the ongoing crisis in Sudan and ensure restoration of peace to the Nation.

Source: Legit.ng