Lagos - A renowned political economist and visiting fellow at the London School of Economics and Political Science, Dr. Uche Igwe has underscored the importance of private sector participation in developing the Niger Delta region.

He dropped this hint on his arrival at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport Lagos to attend the forthcoming Niger Delta Public-Private Participation (PPP) summit on Tuesday, April 25, at Eko Hotel and Suites.

Dr Igwe commended Dr Ogbuku for his efforts in the Niger Delta region. Photo credit: NDDC

Source: Facebook

According to him, the infrastructural deficit in the Niger Delta has become utterly embarrassing, and a state of emergency need to be declared.

He said:

“After the devastating impact of the flooding last year, many roads, including the East-West road, were washed away. It will take billions of naira to fix.

“Without excusing the government, this is a time for the private sector to come into a partnership to rescue the situation.”

He further highlighted that the unavoidable implication of energy transition due to climate change has led to fossil fuel companies divesting away from their traditional oil and gas areas and moving out to deep offshore locations.

These developments, according to him, have implications for the revenue flow of organisations like the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) whose funding is partly derived from the budget of fossil fuel companies operating in the region.

He stated that:

“Such agencies need to urgently reform themselves by thinking smart and seeking innovative partnerships to remain financially resilient to deliver on their mandate sustainably.”

Dr. Igwe, however, commended the executive management of NDDC led by Dr. Samuel Ogbuku for putting together the summit.

He expressed optimism that it will set the stage for generating the necessary interest among private sector operators in the country and beyond to come and partner to close the infrastructural gaps in the region.

Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, will provide a keynote speech at the event.

The summit will feature other prominent international experts, including Mr. Oliver Everett, former Chief Executive Officer of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, Johnson Kilangi, Co-Chair of the PPP Finance Forum, and Janita Ferentinos.

