The Federal government has evacuated Nigerians who were asked to leave the UAE but were stranded

They are numbered 542 and arrived in Nigeria on a chartered flight on early hours of Sunday

The UAE government has been tough on Nigerians in recent months and has suspended visa issuance

A total of 542 stranded Nigerians in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have returned home.

There return was made possible by the Federal Government after months of negotiation.

They landed at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja on board Max Air charted flight.

UAE sends home Nigerians Credit: Nigerians in Diaspora Commission

According to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the evacuees consist of 79 males, 460 females and 3 infants, Channels reports.

They were received by NEMA and airport officials, security agencies including National Commission for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), NAPTIP, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, NDLEA, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigerian Customs service, Port Health Services, NCDC and others.

How the returnees where received

On arrival, the health officials screened the returnees, profiled by various relevant agencies and cleared by Nigerian Immigration Service before being given a token of transport fare by NEMA before leaving the airport.

Earlier, Director General NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed who officially received the returnees on behalf of the Federal Government admonished them to learn from their experiences and be law abiding citizens that promote economic growth and a positive image of Nigeria.

The NEMA boss who was represented by the Director of Finance and Accounts Alhaji Sani Ahmed Jiba said the Federal Government had approved the evacuation and provision of the token for the returnees to support the movement of the returnees back to their homes.

