The book on Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo is set to be launched and many important Nigerians are expected to grace the occasion

According to organisers, those expected to grace the occasion include Bola Tinubu, Muhammadu Buhari among others

Also, famed Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will speak on the theme: ‘Inspiring A New Nigeria’

Organisers of "Osinbajo Strides", a book in honour of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo would now publicly present the collection of articles by 25 writers at a virtual event 5pm on May 1.

President Muhammadu Buhari is the father of the day. Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar and former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon will chair the book launch.

Source: Facebook

Expected at the event are: Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo; President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, Vice President-Elect, Kashim Shettima; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu and all State Govs; Senators and Reps members.

Famed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie will speak on the theme: ‘Inspiring A New Nigeria’.

25 prominent journalists and writers from across the country had come together to write the book "OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader," as earlier announced.

They are; Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo, Arukaino Umukoro, Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature. Mr Jahman Anikulapo was the Editorial Consultant for the work.

The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life. It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date. Foreword is written by His Excellency, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.

A blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation.

Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organizations.

The launch event is organized by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country. Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty & accountability and good governance.

PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of our dear country. Our membership is drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book.

