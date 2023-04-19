The Vice-President of Nigeria has taken a trip down memory lane on his experience in getting an apartment before deciding to settle down with his woman

Osinbajo revealed how it was a bit stressful getting an apartment at the point when he was to get married, his encounter with a tribalistic landlord

Sharing his experience, Osinbajo narrated how he was almost refused an apartment by a landlord who was wary of his profession and also had a deep-seated resentment for the Yoruba sub-ethnic group he belongs to — Ijebu

Vice-President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has gone down memory lane, recalling how demanding it was to get an apartment just before his marriage.

Osinbajo Shared his experience via his verified Twitter account on Wednesday, April 19 and recalled his encounter with a tribalistic landlord.

Osibanjo narrates his experience getting an apartment before marriage. Photo credit: Yemi Osinbajo

Source: Facebook

Osinbajo recounts his experience with a tribalistic landlord

He recalled how his then-landlord rolled out three categories of people he will not rent his property to.

“In 1989, I was about to get married and I was searching for a good house to rent. I met my landlord who happened to be an elderly lawyer who obviously did more real estate than legal practice,” he said.

“He let me know that there were three categories of people he would not rent property in his care to – Igbos, Ijebus and lawyers. I was disqualified on two accounts. He then said to me, pointing behind him at a few shrivelled-up books on a small bookshelf, that he had the arsenal to destroy any tenant in court if I gave him any trouble. He later, to his embarrassment, discovered that I was a Law teacher and adviser to the then Attorney General of the Federation and of course, that I am also Ijebu.

“I have shared this story to illustrate a point that I think is hugely important which is that prejudice and bias are natural aspects of human nature. Everyone has prejudices and preferences that are reinforced by stories and narratives,” he added.

Source: Legit.ng