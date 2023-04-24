Nigerian journalist Gesinde has revealed why Osinbajo is being invited to deliver lectures at home and abroad

Going further, he declared that Prof Osinbajo is the most-engaged Nigeria's vice president in the country's democratic history

He added that the global audience know that his wealth of experience, its usefulness and relevance to nation-building transcend beyond the African borders

According to the social commentator, Osinbajo's type is rare especially as an African politician and government leader in a country once described by former British Prime Minister, David Cameron as "fantastically corrupt."

Gesinde also went further made a quick rundown of the places the vice president has been invited to deliver lectures, especially outside the country.

September 1, 2022

Osinbajo delivered a lecture on "Just and Equitable Energy Transition," participating in a conversation with Afsaneh Beschloss, CEO Of RockCreek and CGD Board Member at Center for Global Development in Washington D.C, in the United States of America.

November 22, 2022

Prof Osinbajo was in Canada, where he had been invited to deliver a public lecture on the subject of “Africa and Climate Justice” at Queen’s University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada.

Monday, January 16, 2023

Vice President Osinbajo left Nigeria for Monrovia, Liberia, to attend the “Emerging Young Leaders Forum,’’ at the instance of his Liberian counterpart, Dr Jewel Howard-Taylor, who is marked her 60th birthday on January 17.

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

In a new lecture titled: “Africa 2050: Making Growth Work,” Prof Osinbajo spoke virtually to a global audience at the 2023 Africana Conference of the Fletcher School, Tufts University, USA.

Monday, April 24, 2023

Prof Osinbajo left for the US on the invitation of another ivy league school, the University of Pennsylvania, to deliver a lecture on "Climate Change and a Just Transition," hosted by University's Center for Africana Studies, on Monday, April 24, 2023, and for interaction with students of Wharton Business School, among others.

Going further, Gesinde addd:

"Prof Osinbajo is a true polymath and at the same time a virtuoso storyteller. So, to a global audience, they know that his wealth of experience, its usefulness and relevance to nation-building transcend beyond the African borders -- and as he is being enjoyed at home, the world can't resist him - they need his wisdom to solve problems to generally make our world better!"

