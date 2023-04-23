Tony Uche Ezekwelu, a former member lawmaker, has criticized the nomination of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide

Anambra state - A former member of the Anambra state House of Assembly representing Idemili North constituency, Hon. Tony Uche Ezekwelu, has frowned at the nomination of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the new president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide.

Tony Uche, a chieftain of Ohaneze Ndigbo (Youth Wing), stated this in a chat with newsmen in Awka, Anambra state, on Thursday, April 20.

Imo Elders Council led by HRM Eze Dr Cletus Ilomuanya presented Chief Iwuanyanwu to Gov Uzodimma as the replacement for the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. Photo credit: @martinokorowu

Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, quoted the ex-lawmaker as describing Iwuanyanwu’s nomination as an abuse of the Ohanaeze constitution.

Ezekwwlu stated that the move should be rejected by all and sundry, adding further that it was a dangerous adventure.

His words:

“This is an act of impunity and abuse of the Ohanaeze constitution, and a serious slap on the sensibility of the Igbo people. What kind of dangerous game is Hope Uzodinma, APC and Chief Iwuanyanwu playing with Ohanaeze Ndigbo?

“This destructive move must be resisted by all well meaning Igbo. This was how they dragged a sick old good man, Prof George Obiozor to ignominy and early grave.

”Our stakeholders should call them to order. Our elder statesman, Chief Iwuanyanwu should please respect his person and office as the chairman of Ohanaeze Elders Council, and should stop playing to the gallery for personal interests."

How Iwuanyanwu was nominated as Ohanaeze Ndigbo president

Legit.ng gathers that Iwuanyanwu was nominated recently to fill the vacancy created by the demise of the erstwhile President General of the apex pan Igbo organisation, Prof George Obiozor.

Obiozor died in 2022. As the position is zoned to Imo state, the state was requested to nominate a replacement for the departed leader of the organisation.

Iwuanyanwu’s name, according to a statement by Dr Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, was submitted to Imo state governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, by the Imo Council of Elders, led by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya.

Ogbonnia, in his statement on Tuesday, April 18, quoted a press release by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor of Imo state, which said that the Imo Council of Elders, in presenting Chief Iwuanyanwu’s name to Uzodimma, said the political and business leader was “the consensus candidate of the council for the post of the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide."

