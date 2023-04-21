Nigerian Armed Forces have continued their operations against Eastern Security Network terrorists in the southeast

In the latest operations conducted at different locations within the region, a total of 22 suspects were arrested

The gallant troops also neutralized nine of the terrorists and rescued one civilian held in their camp

DHQ, Abuja - Nigerian troops in the southeast under Operation UDO KA have sustained the offensive against the outlawed Eastern Security Network terrorists.

Briefing journalists at a press conference attended by a Legit.ng reporter on Thursday, April 20, director Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, said operational activities were conducted at different locations within the region.

On Friday, April 14, he said troops responded to an intelligence report of suspected terrorists movement in 4 vehicles through Akokwa, Arondizuogu community in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo state and laid ambush for the criminals.

He continued:

''However, the criminals fired RPG bombs on sighting troops' Armored Personnel Carrier vehicle. Troops engaged the terrorists in a firefight and neutralized one terrorist, and arrested one.

''Troops after that recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 70 rounds of 233 Remington ammo, three rounds of 7.62mm special, 4 AK47 magazines, 17 IEDs, three anti-personnel RPG bombs, 9 IED wires, and two desert boots, amongst other items.

''The same day, troops responded to a distress call on suspected activities of Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network terrorists at Umuduru community in Onuimo Local Government Area of the same state.

''Troops mobilized to the general area and raided the terrorists' hideout, but the terrorists fled on sighting troops. Troops exploited the area and arrested six suspects, and recovered one motorcycle.''

Major General Musa Danmadami said operational activities were also carried out at Ukpor community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra state.

He said the activities also extended to Akokwa and Arondizuogu communities in Onuimo and Ideato Local Government Area of Imo state and the Nimbo community in Enugu state.

He added:

''In these operations, troops arrested three suspected terrorists and recovered 1 AK47 rifle loaded with ten rounds of 7.62mm special, one pump action rifle, and other sundry items.

''Consequently, within the weeks in review, troops recovered 3 AK47 rifles, one pump action rifle, 2 dane guns, 13 rounds of 7.62mm special, 5 AK47 magazines, 3 RPG anti-personnel bombs, 17 IEDs, 9 IED wires, five vehicles, motorcycles, mobile phones, and other sundry items.

''Troops also neutralized nine suspected terrorists, arrested 13, and rescued one kidnapped civilian. All recovered items, arrested suspects, and rescued civilian have been handed over to the relevant authority for further action.''

