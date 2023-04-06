The military has described those plotting interim national government in the country as mischievous

Going further, it warned that the proponents of such unconstitutional ventures and ideas to stop forthwith

According to the DHQ, the Independent National Electoral Commission had conducted elections and declared a president-elect which the military recognises

A message has been sent to those advocating for an interim government for the country. The message was sent by the Defence Headquarters (DHQ).

According to the DHQ, those calling for interim national government were being ‘mischievous’. It consequently warned the proponents of the idea against unconstitutional venture.

The Military High Command has described those plotting interim national government as “mischievous”. Photo credit: Nigeria Army

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed by the director, Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami, at a press briefing attended by a Legit.ng reporter.

According to him, the military will always defend what the constitution says.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

He said INEC had conducted elections and declared a president-elect which the military recognises.

He said:

“on the issue of interim government, it is rather unfortunate, an election has been conducted and INEC who is mandated has announced a president-elect, it is not our responsibility to speak on that issue but I know that several calls have been made from the presidency that there is nothing like interim national government.

“So I think people were just trying to be mischievous. It is unconstitutional and all of us know that, the constitution does not provide for an interim national government and that is the point the Presidency has been hammering and that is our stand because that is what the constitution says, it is unconstitutional. So, anything unconstitutional as far as I’m concerned, it is not applicable.”

Interim Government: Labour Party finally opens up on insurrection plot

Meanwhile, the Labour party spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, disclosed that the party is not part of the plot to truncate Nigeria's democracy.

Tanko said the plot was a conspiracy against the state while distancing the Labour Party from the development.

He also accused the department of state service (DSS) that has raised the alarm of being quiet on the alleged attack on his party members during the election but spoke afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng