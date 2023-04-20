The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said troops operating in the North East and North West killed 54 terrorists, rescued 216 civilians from captive while 501 terrorists surrendered.

The Director Defence Media Operations Major General Musa Danmadami briefing journalists on activities of Armed Forces between 6-20 April 2023 said the troops arrested 73 terrorists logistics suppliers including one female, four terrorist informants.

In the North East, he said troops of Operation Hadin Kai, neutralized 24 terrorists, arrested 40 terrorists logistics suppliers including one female, 4 terrorists informant, and rescued 206 civilians, while 501 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and their families comprising of 60 adult males, 176 adult females and 266 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

He added that several terrorists were also killed during airstrikes conducted at identified terrorists hideouts in Konduga, Gargash, Gulumba Gana, Sabil Huda, Njimia and Sambisa South general area.

“Feedback revealed that several terrorists were neutralized with their structures and logistics destroyed in the air strikes” he said.

He said the troops within the weeks in review, recovered 14 AK47 rifles, two AK49 rifle, one AK56 rifle, one GPMG, one RPG tube, one PK MG, two RPG bombs, 732 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 77 rounds of 7.62mm special, 19 rounds of 7.62mm x 29mm special, 16 rounds of 7.62mm ball metal links ammo, 1,000 rounds of 7.62mm NATO (belted), 243 round of 7.62mm x 54mm special ammo, 89 rounds of 5.56mm x 45mm special, 16 AK47 magazines, 7 dane guns and the sum of N103,505.00 only as well as other sundry items.

