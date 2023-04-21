Two suspected terrorists on their way to attack an unnamed northern state have been arrested

The gunmen were caught with AK-47 assault rifles by DSS operatives in Kano state

Fun lovers and operators of tourism centres have been advised to remain extra vigilant, especially during this festive period

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Department of State Services (DSS) has foiled plans by suspected terrorists to attack one of the states in northern Nigeria.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, the agency disclosed that two gunmen were arrested in Kano on Thursday, April 20.

A sack of yams in which the guns were concealed were seized from the gunmen. Photo credit: @OfficialDSSNG

Source: Twitter

Afunanya listed the items seized from the gunmen:

Two AK-47 assault rifles

Two Empty AK47 Magazines

A red boxer motorcycle

A sack of yams in which the guns were concealed.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The DSS spokesman disclosed that the suspects were in transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the states in the northern part of the country.

Citizens have been advised to be cautious and vigilant during the festive periods. Operators of fun-seeking centres and others have also been told to put security measures in place to avert ugly occurrences, The Cable reports.

Afunanya stated:

“They should scale up measures to ensure the safety of their facilities.

“However, the service wishes the Muslim faithful, peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebrations."

Gunmen invade palace, kidnap influential traditional leader in Kogi

Meanwhile, some yet-to-be-identified gunmen kidnapped the traditional leader of Oghara in Kabba Bunu local government area of Kogi state.

Legit.ng reported that the traditional leader was kidnapped from his palace in the early hours of Tuesday, April 11.

It was gathered that the gunmen also abducted two other chiefs, (Pa.) David Obadofin, and one Temidayo Elewa

In addition, a female domestic worker at the palace, identified as Toyin Onare, was shot dead during the attack.

Kidnappers whisk away ex-deputy gov in APC-controlled state

In other news, tragedy struck in Rinza village of Wamba local government area of Nasarawa state.

This is as some gunmen invaded the community and kidnapped Professor Onje Gye-Wado, the former deputy governor of the state.

It was gathered that several attempts had previously been made to abduct him before the recent incident.

Source: Legit.ng