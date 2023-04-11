A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta state has been killed by some yet-to-be-identified gunmen

The gunmen shot at and killed Sylvester Efeurhobo in his country home in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state

The police in the state have also confirmed the killing of Efeurhobo and confirmed that an investigation on the matter is ongoing

Some suspected gunmen have launched an attack and killed Sylvester Efeurhobo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state.

The Punch reports that Efeurhobo was shot dead by the assailants who stormed his country home in Agbarho, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta state.

Sources within the community confirmed that the deceased was the chairman of a support group within the locality known as the Achievers Group in Agbarho before he was killed by his assailants.

Described as a dedicated party member by leaders of the APC in the state, the deceased is married with children.

Police confirm incident

Confirming the killing of Efeurhobo, the police public relations officer in Delta state, DSP Bright Edafe said that three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Edafe said:

“Confirmed, we are still investigating. So far, three suspects have been arrested."

