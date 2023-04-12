Some unknown gunmen have killed a police inspector identified as Augustine Ukegbu in Imo state.

The senior police officer was killed when he was in his village at Umuoshike Ogbor in the Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo state, The Punch reported.

He was at home along with his family in celebration of Easter. This was disclosed by several sources.

One of the sources disclosed that the inspector was kidnapped as soon as he arrived from his base in Owerri, the Imo state capital and his body was later found in a bush around the Mbutu in the Aboh Mbaise local government area.

According to the source:

Source: Legit.ng